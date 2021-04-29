Reports: Tim Tebow working out with Jaguars as tight end

DENVER, (KDVR) — As the Broncos prepare for tonight’s NFL draft, their former first-round pick is reportedly trying to make a career comeback in the National Football League.

Former quarterback Tim Tebow is reportedly working out with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a tight end position, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Reports indicate no decision has been made as of right now.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 with the 25th overall pick. He hasn’t been on an NFL roster since 2015, when he was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles after the fourth preseason game.

Since 2016, Tebow had been pursuing a career in Major League Baseball, bouncing around the New York Mets organization in the minor leagues, until he retired from baseball in 2021.

