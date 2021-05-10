Report: Tim Tebow to sign with Jacksonville, play tight end position

FILE – Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of Honor at Florida Field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo. Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign Tim Tebow.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tebow, 33, will sign a one-year deal, moving the former quarterback to tight end this week or next week.

The signing will reunite him with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow to a pair of national championships at the University of Florida.

Tebow hasn’t played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and has spent the last six years as a minor league baseball player in the New York Mets organization and broadcaster for ESPN. He was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2010, leading them to a wild card playoff win the following season. He would play three seasons for the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

As a starting quarterback, Tebow has an 8-6 record. He has never played tight end in his football career.