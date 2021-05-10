Report: Tim Tebow to sign with Jacksonville, play tight end position

DENVER (KDVR) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign Tim Tebow.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tebow, 33, will sign a one-year deal, moving the former quarterback to tight end this week or next week.
The signing will reunite him with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow to a pair of national championships at the University of Florida.
Tebow hasn’t played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and has spent the last six years as a minor league baseball player in the New York Mets organization and broadcaster for ESPN. He was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2010, leading them to a wild card playoff win the following season. He would play three seasons for the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
As a starting quarterback, Tebow has an 8-6 record. He has never played tight end in his football career.