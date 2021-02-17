Regis Jesuit hockey leans on ‘for everyone’ mentality as the Raiders chase seventh state title

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Every year, seniors graduate, and new players step in as the leaders for Regis Jesuit hockey, but the tradition always remains the same.

“Each team has to learn that they just don’t come in and put the uniform on and can expect to be a great team. They have to learn that they are the new Regis Jesuit team,” said Dan Woodley, Regis Jesuit head hockey coach. “They are the new brotherhood; they are the new guys who have to get it done.”

It’s no different with the team this year.

“Some kids just want to come in and be on this great team, but this year’s group has understood the responsibility is theirs,” said Woodley.

As the team carries that weight on their shoulders, it shows the closeness of the group.

“I think it’s definitely the friendship because everyone here wants to see each other win and everyone is doing it for someone else,” said Danny Bentz, Regis Jesuit hockey captain.

The “for everyone mentality” might explain why the Raiders have won six state championships and look to win a seventh this year.

“I frequently tell them in there that the most fun you’ll ever have playing hockey is when you dream big together and get an opportunity to realize those dreams with your best friends and with your brothers,” said Woodley.

There’s no doubt this group wants it badly.

“I can see it in all of our guys. We want it more than we wanted it last year and in the fall,” said Sergio Padilla, Regis Jesuit hockey captain. “I think that’s why we are doing so well right now because everyone is buying into the program and buying into what we all want to have accomplished by the end of the year.”

Right now, Regis Jesuit hockey is 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in 5A. The Raiders next game is Thursday against Columbine.