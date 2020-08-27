Rapids, other MLS teams call off games as players protest racial injustice

DENVER (KDVR) — Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice.

The players’ boycott came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Players from games between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, FC Dallas and Colorado, Portland and San Jose, Real Salt Lake and LAFC, and the LA Galaxy and Seattle all decided not to play in solidarity.

The lone match played was between Orlando City and Nashville SC.

Rapids Head Coach Robin Fraser issued the following statement:

The time for change is now. pic.twitter.com/ISMLsEjaE9 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 27, 2020

Padraig Smith, the Rapids’ executive vice president and general manager, echoed Fraser’s sentiments:

We stand with our players. pic.twitter.com/lyeiRIJKQA — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 27, 2020

Rapids center forward Kei Mamara posted a photo and explanation of the team’s decision to not play:

We made a decision together as players and staffs to not play our game tonight because there’s more happening in our country to distract our minds to soccer. This is the first time I can agree to the saying “it’s just a game” #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bdQs2ZXcKb — KEI KAMARA (@keikamara) August 27, 2020