Rantanen scores OT winner, Avs up 2-0 in series vs. Knights

Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer outdueled fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Marc-Andre Fleury and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Rantanen took a cross-ice pass from Nathan MacKinnon and sent a liner over the glove of Fleury.

Home sweet home.



Avs have now won 13 in a row at Ball Arena pic.twitter.com/xDsT7S4Rr9 — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) June 3, 2021

The goal came after Reilly Smith was called for slashing on Rantanen.

Brandon Saad and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who’ve now won six in a row to start the postseason, tying the franchise mark set in 1987 when the team was based in Quebec.

Grubauer had 39 saves. Alec Martinez and Reilly Smith had goals for the Golden Knights.

Grubauer's anxiety level in Game 2 = '0'



"We knew they were going to come out with their best effort," 39 saves in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/bYfVhiQDPe — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) June 3, 2021