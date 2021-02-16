Rams series vs Nevada postponed

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 11: The Colorado State Rams mascot CAM the Ram performs during the team’s game against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of the championship game of the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada won 79-71. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Seems like the only opponent that can slow the Colorado State Rams down is COVID-19.

The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that the series between Colorado State and Nevada, scheduled for Feb. 20-22, has been postponed.

The Colorado State basketball team (14-4) has now had eight games canceled or postponed this season — five straight lost in a span of less than two weeks due to COVID issues with their opponents (New Mexico, Northern Colorado and now Nevada).

No word on how, or if, these games will be rescheduled. Viewed as a bubble team to make the NCAA Tournament, the Rams might need more games rescheduled to bolster their odds of postseason play.

The Rams next face Air Force to end their regular season (Feb. 27 and March 1). The Mountain West Championship Tournament is scheduled beginning March 10 in Las Vegas.