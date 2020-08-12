Questions arise as signing day for college football happens before Colorado high school season starts

DENVER (KDVR) — The people involved in high school football are still processing the fact that the Colorado High School Activities Association moved the season to the spring.

“I feel the same exact when I saw it. This is my opinion: I just don’t think there was people in the decision room that football or maybe sports in general really meant something to because sports to me — and a lot of guys I cross in life — sports are life-changing,” said Tim Jenkins, owner and CEO of Jenkins Elite.

Decisions have had to be made for these 16- and 17-year-olds — whether that’s transferring to another high school in a different state or just sticking it out until the spring when the football season will begin.

“You have to have adult conversations with people and you have to be bold when doing things right now, but there are a lot of question marks. There are a lot of question marks in Colorado, and there’s a lot of question marks everywhere else too,” said Alex Austin, a quarterback at Erie High School.

The sophomores and juniors have options because they are younger, but what about the seniors who are first-year, senior starters and haven’t been recruited yet? Jenkins believes this could be detrimental for these players if signing day for college football isn’t delayed.

“There are 50 or whatever coaches saying on Twitter, ‘I will recruit you guys from Colorado still,’ but there are about 30 coaches in my DMs saying we aren’t going to wait to recruit. This is our job,” said Jenkins.

A large question looms as a few non-contact high school sports in Colorado got approved to move forward in the fall, and that confuses coaches like Jenkins.

“I just don’t understand how we play, let’s call it 12 sports before signing day, then football waits until March. That’s where I kind of have the most confusion because I haven’t seen a scientific study that says softball players can’t get it, but football players can,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins Elite is working to put together a showcase in September that will give the 2021 seniors a chance to play and take reps in front of college coaches.