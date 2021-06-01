Philipp Grubauer named finalist for Vezina Trophy

Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Grundstrom, left, fires the puck at Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver, CO (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche Philipp Grubauer is one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goaltender.

Grubauer joins Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning as the finalists.

A first-time finalist, Grubauer shared the league lead with a career-high seven shutouts and ranked second in both wins (30) and goals-against average (1.95). He earned 30 victories in 40 total appearances, the second-highest winning percentage among goalies with a minimum of five games played in 2020-21.

In Avalanche/Nordiques history, Grubauer joins Patrick Roy (2x) and Semyon Varlamov as a finalist.

NHL general managers submitted ballots for the Vezina Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters listed as finalists. The winners of the 2021 NHL Awards will be revealed during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final, with exact dates and times to be announced.