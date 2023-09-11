Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo by Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Training at altitude helped the Denver Nuggets become NBA champions last season. Now, the rest of the league is taking notice.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced the team will be heading to training camp at Moby Arena on the Colorado State University campus in early October.

This will be the first training camp under head coach Nick Nurse.

Despite having the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, Philadelphia finished the 2022-23 season in third place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

The training camp runs from Oct. 3-6. It is expected to be closed to the public.