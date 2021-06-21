Phase 1 for MLB’s All-Star Game balloting wraps up this week

Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon heads back to the dugout after striking out against Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — With less than a month until Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the lineups have yet to be picked, but it is not too late for Colorado to rock the vote.

Phase 1 of the All-Star balloting wraps up in just three days on June 24. Colorado’s baseball-loving public has a limited amount of time to vote their local heroes onto the National League lineup.

The Colorado Rockies have eight players on the NL ballot this year including first baseman C.J. Ron, second baseman Ryan McMahon, third baseman Joshua Fuentes, shortstop Trevor Story, catcher Dom Nunez, and outfielders Charlie Blackmon, Garrett Hampson and Raimel Tapia.

The first phase of voting began on June 3 and permits visitors to the ballot page to cast their vote five times within a 24-hour period.

When Phase 1 ends on Thursday, the players with the highest vote count in each of the infield positions, as well as the top three in the outfield category, will be added to the two All-Star lineups that will play at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13.

Tickets are still available to attend the game and the surrounding festivities and can be picked up on their ticket page.

Registration to partake in the MLB All-Star 5K, set to run early on July 10, is still open to the public.