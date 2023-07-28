ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — On Friday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton offered an apology following his scathing review of the 2022 Broncos Season and the former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“It was a mistake obviously. I needed a little bit more filter,” said Sean Payton after the Broncos’ third training camp practice.

Payton also addressed his comments that singled out members of the Broncos front office, including Broncos General Manager George Paton.

“The front office and the ownership are the two reasons I came here,” Payton said. “So, George (Paton) and I are close. He was one of the big attractions (for the Broncos head coaching opening), he and ownership,” Payton said.

The veteran head coach plans to reach out to both New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator.

Payton did not, however, back off on his expectation for the 2023 Denver Broncos. Expectations that include ending the franchise’s seven-year playoff drought.

“I’m not afraid of the expectation. I’ve talked with several people about being used to contending for the post season. You don’t take it for granted, but that mindset needs to be present here,” Payton said. “I see this as a team that has that ability. It’s our job (as a coaching staff) to bring it out in them.”