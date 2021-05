DENVER – JUNE 30: Fans leave the front entrance of Coors Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies into the evening in the National League game at Coors Field on June 30, 2003 in Denver, Colorado. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 8-7 in 12 innings. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies was postponed due to a forecast that called for inclement weather.

The Padres and Rockies were set to begin a three-game series at Coors Field. They will play Tuesday and then a traditional doubleheader Wednesday. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings.

The forecast Tuesday is calling for more cold and rainy weather with a chance for snow.