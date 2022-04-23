Denver (KDVR) – The countdown is on. Well, for everyone except the Denver Broncos when the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins this Thursday night from Las Vegas.

No fear Broncos Country, there is still a lot to be excited about. Denver has 9 picks and is looking to create depth and improve the roster around quarterback Russell Wilson.

And to get you set up, we at the Orange and Blue Report have you covered. Our team breaks down the 2022 NFL Draft along with Broncos Hall of Fame Safety Steve Atwater and KOA Broncos Insider Benjamin Allbright.

What direction does Broncos Hall of Fame safety @SteveAtwater27 think the team should look in the #NFLDraft ?



– Inside Linebacker

– Edge Rusher

– Offensive Line pic.twitter.com/2kzT9i9nEc — Orange and Blue Report (@OandBReport) April 24, 2022

