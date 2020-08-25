Orange and Blue Report: A hot, competitive day at Broncos training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – If it wasn’t the hottest day of camp so far it certainly felt like it, especially if you were in full pads like the Broncos were Tuesday. But, interestingly, head coach Vic Fangio said it seemed to fuel his club.

“Guys were crisp. They were competing-there was a lot of good, not over the top, trash-talking that raised the level of practice,” he said.

Fangio was hands on, working drills with his defense and sensing his team’s readiness nearly upping the ante.

Full pads for Broncos at Training Camp. Now less than 3 weeks until kickoff! pic.twitter.com/dWxi6psb1P — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) August 25, 2020

“I was even tempted at one point to make the drill live,” said the coach, “but I didn’t.”

Coach has been fired up the last couple of days now, weighting in on reports that as many as five NFL teams could have fans in their stadiums on opening days.

“I don’t give a damn about that, If we can play in a stadium that’s full, half full, a third full, home or away, we’re happy because that shows progress with the COVID.”

Hey, it’s all about that competitive balance he’s always talking about right? Actually—no, as he hopes to start seeing some tipping of the scales from his young quarterback.

“He can throw the ball to all parts of the field,” said Fangio. “I like his scrambling ability and he has a pretty good command of the offense, even though it’s a new offense. I like where he’s at, but he still has a lot of improvement to make.”

Having all his weapons available would help, hopefully a day off on Wednesday will help heal this team as just 68 of the 80 man roster worked out today.