Only ‘limited family’ and ‘essential staff’ will be allowed to attend March Madness games, NCAA says

DENVER (KDVR) — Only “limited family” and “essential staff” will be allowed to attend March Madness games, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon.

Stacey Osburn, the NCAA’s director of communications, said the decision pertains to both men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families,” Osburn said in a written statement.

