BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — For the first time in its history, ONE Championship will compete on U.S. soil.

On Friday, the stage is set at the First Bank Center in Broomfield. The sold-out event can be seen on Amazon Prime starting at 6 p.m.

The Colorado Sports Night crew caught up with ONE Championship’s founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on why he chose to debut in Denver.

“Colorado is known as a state of innovation, bringing fans what they want to see,” said Sityodtong. “The American birthplace of American mixed martial arts was 1993 in Denver, Colorado. We felt it would be great to honor that history as an Asian property coming in to bring authentic martial arts from around the world to America.”

You can catch Colorado Sports Night every Monday through Friday at 11 p.m. on KWGN Colorado’s Own Channel 2.