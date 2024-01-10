LOS ANGELES (AP) — One Championship is returning to the U.S. for two events in late 2024.

The Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion will stage shows in Denver on Sept. 6 and in Atlanta on Nov. 8, chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Wednesday.

One Championship made its long-awaited U.S. debut at a sold-out arena in a suburb of Denver last May. The upcoming show will be held in downtown Denver at Ball Arena, home of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

The Atlanta show will be held at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

“America remains a high-priority market for us as we continue our global expansion, and we can’t wait to get back on-ground to entertain our passionate fan base in the region with quarterly events in September 2024 and beyond,” Sityodtong said.

One Championship stages fights in MMA, muay thai, kickboxing and Brazilian jiujitsu.