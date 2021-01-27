Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard eyes comeback, plans to use X Games as practice

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — Just 17 years old and competing in the Winter Olympics back in 2018, Red Gerard didn’t just participate – he won Gold in the slope style competition. The Silverthorne resident would go on to win numerous events over the next couple of years. Now, Gerard is tackling something he has never experienced before – recovering from injury.

“This was my first injury,” Gerard said as he recovers at home. “I was younger, I was so ignorant to the fact that ‘oh, I was just so sore.’ I never realized that if you actually treat your body this way and put in the work, you can feel so much better.”

The now 20-year old snowboarder tore his meniscus two years ago, but just got surgery this past August.

“It’s weird. Some weeks are better than others. I was lucky. Usually they just go in there and just cut it all out and scope it (during surgery). This time they were able to put mine back together, so I still have a meniscus which is nice,” he said.

Gerard didn’t struggle with getting back on the mountain, but rather going through the mental mindset of it.

“The first time I got on snow, I was like ‘’his is going to be the longest process ever.’ It was more my head game,” he told FOX31’s Taylor Brooks.

It was a reality check the young snowboard superstar needed. With his free time he was able to think about his skill set.

With the X Games at the end of this week, Gerard isn’t sure of his availability. He plans to use this time as a practice session to get back to his winning ways just six months removed from his surgery.

The X Games will be Jan. 29-31 in Aspen. The events will be closed to the public.