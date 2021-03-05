Nothing but net: Alamosa’s Emily Lavier in national 3-point competition

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s all about the threes for Alamosa High School’s Emily Lavier. The Mean Moose senior is ready to take her game to the national stage.

“I think I’m one of the best in the state,” says Lavier who will be playing for Hastings College after high school. “It’s the one thing I practice the most.”

In 2020, Emily broke the Colorado High School record for most 3-pointers in a game with 12. That record caught the attention of the American Family Insurance Slam Dunk and 3-point National Championship Committee.

“Being a part of this national competition just shows how well I can shoot the ball,” she said.

One of 16 competitors, Emily has advanced to the semi-final round.

Watch video and decide for yourself. Voting ends March 10 at 10 a.m.