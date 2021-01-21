‘No Jumping the Line,’ Nuggets’ Malone weighs pros and cons of NBA’s vaccination plans

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a phrase you hear all the time in the sport of basketball, ‘who wants to step up and take the big shot?’ This time around, it’s the same phrase but with a different and even more impactful meaning.

“We’re starting to look at those options and waiting for direction from the league on how we should proceed,” said Nuggets head coach Mike Malone on his post-practice zoom call with the media. He went on to say, “I know the commissioner has said there’s an opportunity for the NBA to use its platform as a PSA of sorts.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is looking at the possibility of expediting the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the league especially after Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that leaders with large platforms such as ministers, entertainers and athletes can set an example (by getting the vaccination).

Malone countered that social responsibility with another one, calling it a fine line trying to make sure the NBA doesn’t jump the (vaccination) line, “My parents are older and for example I’d much rather them be able to get the vaccine before I do.”

As for the NHL, there were discussions back in December of the league trying to jump the line by planning private purchases of the vaccine so you have to think that (NHL commissioner) Gary Bettman will be pushing for prompt vaccinations as well.

And as for the Colorado Avalanche who are currently bunkered down on an 8-night west-coast road trip, the sooner the better. “It’s basically a ghost town right now at our team hotel. It’s definitely a trying time for players on these road trips unlike when we were playing in the bubble,” Avs head coach Jared Bednar said.

Hey, at least it helps promote team bonding, “oh yeah, I brought all kind of board games along,” exclaimed center Nazem Kadri, “I’m a huge Monopoly guy!”