Nikola Jokić named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

DENVER (KDVR) — It happened again.

For the second consecutive week, Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Coming off a career-matching 47 points versus the Utah Jazz Sunday, Jokić has now earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors eight times in his career, the second most in franchise history.

Jokić, averaged 30.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while producing a double-double in all 20 games — becoming just the second player since Bill Walton in 1976 to record a double-double in each of the first 20 games.

The Nuggets currently are 12-8, the fourth best in the Western Conference.