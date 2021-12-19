NHL shuts down cross-border travel through Christmas break due to COVID concerns

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 16: A detailed view of the NHL logo on the back of the goal netting before the game between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KDVR) — The NHL announced shutting down cross-border play between teams through Christmas break amid several COVID outbreaks.

“Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, effective Monday, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday break on Dec. 23, will be postponed and rescheduled,” the NHL tweeted.

Five teams have already postponed games through the Christmas break, including the Colorado Avalanche. The Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and Boston Bruins will not play until after the break as well.

When play resumes for the Avs, the first three games back before the end of the year are against American teams so even if the restriction remains in place, the teams should be able to play.

The NHL and the player’s association are discussing the league’s participation in the Winter Olympics. An announcement is expected in the coming days.