The Denver Broncos have the ninth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, and nine picks overall

DENVER (KDVR/AP) — The Denver Broncos own the ninth overall selection in Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively.

The Broncos’ new general manager George Paton traded a sixth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday.

Denver has struggled for years to find a suitable replacement for Peyton Manning, who retired a month after Denver’s 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50 and is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

The Broncos are the first team in NFL history to go five years without a playoff appearance following a championship parade, and they’ve had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since ending a decade-long stretch of sub-.500 records in 1973.

Among the washouts were first-round bust Paxton Lynch, the worst pick in former GM John Elway’s tenure, trade dud Joe Flacco, and free agent flop Case Keenum.

