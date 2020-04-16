New axe throwing league keeping competitors connected during quarantine

DENVER (KDVR) — For those craving competition while stuck at home, a new league is right on target.

“People are able to get off the couch and do something more exciting and thrilling than endlessly watching Netflix,” said Mario Zelaya, founder of the World Axe Throwing League and Bad Axe Throwing.

As the coronavirus spread around the globe, the World Axe Throwing League’s season was postponed, and thus the Quarantine Axe Throwing League was born.

“The thing that’s nice about axe throwing, is you don’t have to be in the same place, you just have to follow the same setup and the rules,” Zelaya said.

Throwers can build standardized targets anywhere, from their basements to backyards and garages.

Denver typically has the biggest league membership in axe throwing, but this competition extends far beyond the U.S. The QATL features hundreds of competitors from six different countries. Technology is key; live matches are held via Instagram, Zoom, FaceTime or Google hangouts.

As with any league, there will be playoffs and an eventual champion. But the biggest win for everyone is the chance to compete and build camaraderie in a time of social distancing.

“I think that’s what people are really missing, is just that connection and that social element,” said Zelaya. “You have different climates, different people, different accents that are coming into play. And it’s so cool to be able to connect everyone in the global community under this situation.”