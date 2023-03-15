DENVER (KDVR) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended eight games after video showed him with a gun at a Colorado strip club.

The incident took place at Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale on March 3 after the Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets.

The video showed Morant at the club dancing and he appeared to have a gun in his possession during it.

The NBA said his suspension is for “conduct detrimental to the league,” according to the Associated Press.

Morant has not played in the past five games, and they will be counted toward his suspension. He will be eligible to return Monday when the Grizzlies play Dallas. In total, the suspension means he will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.”

Glendale police have said Morant will not be charged because there were no complaints that night and no probable cause that a crime was committed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.