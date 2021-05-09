National champion leaves her mark on CU track and field team

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — “I feel like I have been around this group of women where the expectations for themselves are so high and you just have to rise to that challenge,” said Sage Hurta, CU track and field long distance runner.

Hurta has added to the legitimacy of the Buffs program, being named an All-American six times as well as winning two national championships.

“Most good distance runners are a little bit crazy in that willingness to put yourself through it day in and day out,” said Hurta.

Recently, Hurta was crowned the national champion in the indoor mile.

“Instead of being nervous about it and putting too much pressure on myself, I just wanted to enjoy it, because those moments are what kept me going for over a year,” said Hurta.

Yes, COVID-19 happened this past year, but before the pandemic, Hurta was going through her own struggles.

“I was really lucky my first three-and-a-half years I wasn’t injured, but coming out of my fourth year of cross country, I was pretty injured going into that winter,” said Hurta. “My original injury was a grade-four reaction in my tibia. It was severe and I had to take 12 weeks off.”

She is finally back to her old self after those initial injuries, then a string of other minor lower-leg injuries. It’s perfect timing for Hurta, as this will be her final year in a Buff uniform.

“I feel like my expectations from what I thought I could achieve in this program have been far surpassed, and I think it’s going to be a long championship road, because there are rounds at PAC-12s, the west preliminary and the national championship,” said Hurta. “I just want to live in the moment and take it one day at a time.”

The post season for CU track and field starts on Friday, May 14.