Boulder, Colo. (KDVR) – With the eighth pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed made history.

Hollingshed became the first CU women’s basketball player selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

Selected by the Las Vegas Aces, the Houston native averaged team-highs of 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season.

“Mya has worked so hard for this opportunity and I am unbelievably proud of her for making this dream come true,” said Colorado head coach JR Payne after Hollingshed’s selection. “A huge thank you to the Las Vegas organization for believing in Mya. We are all Aces fans now!”

The Aces, under first-year head coach Becky Hammond, open the season on May 6 against the Phoenix Mercury.