Mountain West postpones football, other fall sports due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Mountain West Athletic Conference has postponed its fall sports indefinitely due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, according to sources for ESPN.com.

“Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff and overall communities,” Dr. Mary Papazian said, President at San José State University and Chair of the MW Board of Directors.

“Through the hard work of many over the past several months, the Conference made every effort to create an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete, and we empathize with the disappointment this creates for everyone associated with our programs. The best interests of our students and student-athletes remain our focus and we will persist in our efforts to forge a viable and responsible path forward.”

The Mountain West may consider spring for football and other fall sports including men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball (with the exception of the unique circumstances involved with the military service academies).

The Mountain West has 11 member schools, including the United States Air Force Academy and Colorado State University.

Last week, CSU suspended all football-related activities after allegations of racism and verbal abuse within the program surfaced.