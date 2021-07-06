MLB All-Star Week kicks off in Denver on Friday; see full schedule here

DENVER (KDVR) — The highly anticipated Major League Baseball All-Star Week kicks off on Friday. From the All-Star Futures Game to the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game to the actual All-Star Game, there will be no shortage of events taking place in downtown Denver over the next week.

Here is a full look at the All-Star Week schedule:

Friday, July 9

The All-Star Weekend festivities begin Friday when the Play Ball Park opens at the Colorado Convention Center in Downtown Denver. Located about a 20-minute walk from Coors Field, fans will be able to take batting practice and play softball, bid on or buy memorabilia, and get autographs

There will also be an MLB the Show gaming center, a MLB Network set, and plenty of food from across the league’s various stadiums to try. The Play Ball Park will be open through Tuesday. Tickets are free and available now

Saturday, July 10

On Saturday, the All-Star 5k starts at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park. Participants will walk, jog or run through the Capitol Hill and the Golden Triangle neighborhoods.

Sunday, July 11

Sunday is when the games begin at Coors Field with the All-Star Futures Game at 11 a.m.

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will be at 4 p.m.

Sunday is also the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, which will be held in the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center

Monday, July 12

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day will be the first chance for fans to see the 2021 All-Stars. Coors Field opens at 3 p.m.

One of the bigger draws of the weekend comes Monday night with the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. It starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

The main event comes Tuesday night when the All-Star Game itself begins at 5:30 p.m. If you weren’t able to get tickets you can watch the game live on FOX31. Gates open at Coors Field at 3 p.m. Our coverage begins at Coors Field at 4 p.m.