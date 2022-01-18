Meet the Coloradans on the 2022 US Olympic team

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: Silver medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates on the podium during the Ladies’ Alpine Combined on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 22, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Over a dozen Colorado athletes are now set to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Colorado is near the top of a list of only a handful of states that make up the vast majority of the U.S. winter Olympics team. Unlike the summer games, which drew from every single U.S. state in 2020, 90% of Team USA comes from less than a dozen states.

Colorado is among them as home to some of the nation’s and the world’s preeminent ski resorts and winter sports cultures. The Centennial State is sending 14 athletes to the winter games in Beijing.

Name Event Hometown Aaron Blunck Freestyle skiing Crested Butte Alex Ferreira Freestyle Aspen Chris Corning Snowboarding Denver Hagen Kearney Snowboarding Norwood Hanna Faulhaber Freestyle Basalt Joanne Reid Biathlon Grand Junction Katie Uhlaender Skeleton Breckenridge Mariah Bell Figure skating Westminster Mikaela Shiffrin Alpine skiing Edwards Nick Shore Hockey Denver Nicole Hensley Hockey Lakewood River Radamus Alpine skiing Edwards Taylor Fletcher Nordic combined Steamboat Springs Taylor Gold Snowboarding Steamboat Springs