Meet the Coloradans on the 2022 US Olympic team

DENVER (KDVR) — Over a dozen Colorado athletes are now set to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Colorado is near the top of a list of only a handful of states that make up the vast majority of the U.S. winter Olympics team. Unlike the summer games, which drew from every single U.S. state in 2020, 90% of Team USA comes from less than a dozen states.

Colorado is among them as home to some of the nation’s and the world’s preeminent ski resorts and winter sports cultures. The Centennial State is sending 14 athletes to the winter games in Beijing.

NameEventHometown
Aaron BlunckFreestyle skiingCrested Butte
Alex FerreiraFreestyleAspen
Chris CorningSnowboardingDenver
Hagen KearneySnowboardingNorwood
Hanna FaulhaberFreestyleBasalt
Joanne ReidBiathlonGrand Junction
Katie UhlaenderSkeletonBreckenridge
Mariah BellFigure skatingWestminster
Mikaela ShiffrinAlpine skiingEdwards
Nick ShoreHockeyDenver
Nicole HensleyHockeyLakewood
River RadamusAlpine skiingEdwards
Taylor FletcherNordic combinedSteamboat Springs
Taylor GoldSnowboardingSteamboat Springs

