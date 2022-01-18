Meet the Coloradans on the 2022 US Olympic team

DENVER (KDVR) — Over a dozen Colorado athletes are now set to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Colorado is near the top of a list of only a handful of states that make up the vast majority of the U.S. winter Olympics team. Unlike the summer games, which drew from every single U.S. state in 2020, 90% of Team USA comes from less than a dozen states.
Colorado is among them as home to some of the nation’s and the world’s preeminent ski resorts and winter sports cultures. The Centennial State is sending 14 athletes to the winter games in Beijing.
|Name
|Event
|Hometown
|Aaron Blunck
|Freestyle skiing
|Crested Butte
|Alex Ferreira
|Freestyle
|Aspen
|Chris Corning
|Snowboarding
|Denver
|Hagen Kearney
|Snowboarding
|Norwood
|Hanna Faulhaber
|Freestyle
|Basalt
|Joanne Reid
|Biathlon
|Grand Junction
|Katie Uhlaender
|Skeleton
|Breckenridge
|Mariah Bell
|Figure skating
|Westminster
|Mikaela Shiffrin
|Alpine skiing
|Edwards
|Nick Shore
|Hockey
|Denver
|Nicole Hensley
|Hockey
|Lakewood
|River Radamus
|Alpine skiing
|Edwards
|Taylor Fletcher
|Nordic combined
|Steamboat Springs
|Taylor Gold
|Snowboarding
|Steamboat Springs