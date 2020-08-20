Mead High School creates boys tennis team to fill fall void

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — With multiple fall high school sports being postponed until the spring, many athletes are trying to find something to do to pass the time. Mead High School took matters into their own hands and created a boys tennis team, so athletes would have the chance to play something this fall.

“I think it will help pass the time until football season. I am actually happy to play football in the spring because that means we can get bigger and stronger and be a better squad in the spring,” said Nathan Bailey, a Mead senior.

The void will be filled for those football guys, and for all the other guys, it’ll be much better than sitting on the couch at home.

“I think we started with five or six guys, and I told them to find a friend who is sitting at home and bring them to practice. This will be much better than sitting at home,” said Ben Holskin, Mead boys tennis coach.

With only cross country and golf offered this fall for boys, it says something about the Mead athletic department to make this happen.

“I think it just shows how adaptive our program is, and our athletic department is. We really try to get as many kids out there and play sports and as healthy and active as we can, and we really just have a lot of great sports programs,” said Bailey.

It might have taken a pandemic, but Holskin has been longing to create a boys tennis team at Mead.



“I have coached girls tennis here for the last four years, and it’s been a goal of mine to have a boys tennis team because I think it is a fun sport for them to learn and for them to have for the rest of their lives,” said Holskin.

The Mavericks will have their first match on Thursday.