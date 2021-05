Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez, left, congratulates relief pitcher Yency Almonte after he retired the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — German Marquez scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings, Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1.

Raimel Tapia also homered, and C.J. Cron had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who snapped a five-game losing streak that included two shutout losses at San Diego earlier this week.

Josh Rojas’ sacrifice fly in the eighth inning off reliever Jordan Sheffield led to Arizona’s lone run.