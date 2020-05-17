McIlroy delivers the win as live golf returns to TV

Rory McIlroy delivered the money shot in live golf’s return to television.

With six skins on the line worth $1.1 million, it was decided by a closest-to-the-pin from 120 yards on the 17th hole at Seminole.

Matthew Wolff was 18 feet below the hole. Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson didn’t hit the green. McIlroy was last to go and hit to 13 feet.

He and Johnson won $1.85 million for the American Nurses Foundation. Fowler and Wolff won $1.15 million for the CDC Foundation.

There was plenty of rust. Johnson made only one birdie.

It raised more than $5 million.