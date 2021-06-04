Marchessault, Pacioretty score late to lift Vegas past Avs

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Jonathan Marchessault, top, scored against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

After the Avalanche held serve at home and won the first two games, the Golden Knights cut Colorado’s series lead in half, 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 18 shots, including two point-blank saves inside the final two minutes to preserve the win.

