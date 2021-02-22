Luke McCaffrey transferring from Nebraska to Louisville

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KDVR) — Luke McCaffrey is transferring from Nebraska to Louisville.

“Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville,” McCaffrey tweeted Monday afternoon.

A redshirt freshman in 2020, McCaffrey started two games and played in seven last season for the Huskers, splitting time at quarterback with Adrian Martinez. He threw for 466 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 364 yards and added three more scores on the ground.

McCaffrey was a top-ranked player out of Valor Christian School in Highlands Ranch.

He is the second McCaffrey to transfer this year. His older brother, Dylan, moved from Michigan to Northern Colorado to play for their father, former NFL wide receiver and head coach at Valor Ed McCaffrey.