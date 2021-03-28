Louisiana Tech rallies, beats Colorado State in final seconds of NIT consolation game

Louisiana Tech guard Amorie Archibald, left, fouls Colorado State guard John Tonje (1) on a shot attempt as David Roddy, rear, looks on in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Tex. (AP/KDVR) — Louisiana Tech rallied from an 11 point deficit to beat Colorado State in Sunday’s NIT consolation game by a final score of 76-74.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. dribbled to the left side of the lane, picked up his dribble and pivoted inside before splitting a pair of defenders for the go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds on the clock. He led the charge for the Bulldogs all afternoon with a 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens led the Rams with 18 points and seven assists. Dischon Thomas also contributed with 15 points and six rebounds.

Colorado State finishes the season with a final record of 20-8.