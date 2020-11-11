Local high school baseball star to sign with LSU

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not all bad for high school athletes in this COVID-19 world.

Sure, many of them were cheated out of their sports this past year, but many are still moving on to play at the next level and on Wednesday, that dream becomes reality.

Wednesday marks the day when athletes (for all sports besides football) across the country will sign their National Letters of Intent declaring their allegiance to college programs.

One of the headliners in the Centennial State is Colorado’s number-one ranked prospect (according to “Prep Baseball Report”), pitcher Cale Lansville.

The standout at ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch is taking his game to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play for the LSU Tigers.

According to Lansville, “LSU is at the peak of college baseball and knowing that opportunity was going to be given to me is truly an honor. It is an incredible opportunity to play in the SEC and every four years LSU is in the College World Series.”

In three years of varsity baseball at ThunderRidge, the 6-foot, 210-pound right-hander has posted a sparkling 1.51 ERA with 223 strikeouts in 175 innings.