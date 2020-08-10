Local football players keep fresh during Sunday workouts at Jenkins Elite

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – Sunday’s haven’t felt “normal” for a long time as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in the United States, but for some of the best football players in the state they haven’t been too different.

“Like me, and everyone else out here. Everyone wants to play ball. It’s great to come out here every Sunday, you know some of the kids, some you don’t know,” Erie High School quarterback Alex Austin said.

Austin is joined by other high school and college players take the field at Lutheran High School every Sunday to perfect their craft with Jenkins Elite.

“It is super nice because there are kids out here who are in the same situation as you. Being outside and playing football, that’s all we have right now,” Georgetown quarterback Piece Holley.

With so many frustrations surrounding the game of football and questions swirling about whether a season will be played, these players have the chance to take that out on the turf every Sunday.

“I like to have fun with my frustration, so being outside is a big stress reliever. This is a good group and they keep me motivated and tell me to keep my head high, saying, ‘Don’t stop, don’t quit,'” Northern Colorado wide receiver Carl Saur said.

