Like father, like son: Ed McCaffrey introduces his new quarterback Dylan McCaffrey

DENVER (KDVR) — Having not coached a game yet at Northern Colorado, Ed McCaffrey has won the offseason. He has found his starting quarterback – Dylan McCaffrey.

“I’m excited – we have known each other forever,” says Ed on a Zoom Conference call Thursday. “As a coach, he makes us better.”

All smiles from head coach Ed McCaffrey as his son Dylan joins his @UNC_BearsFB team.



"As a coach, he makes us better." pic.twitter.com/tffogE0JQB — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) February 4, 2021

Dylan, the Michigan transfer, will have two years of eligibility remaining and is able to play immediately.

Ed stressed that this is Dylan’s choice to transfer to Northen Colorado, after receiving many offers across the country. Coming home to Colorado was the best option, according to his father and new head coach. “I’m extremely happy he chose to play at UNC.”

Trading in the Maize & Blue for the Blue & Gold! Welcome to the family @dcaf20! #BearsStrong🐻🏈 pic.twitter.com/eAHNVAibaF — Northern Colorado FB (@UNC_BearsFB) February 1, 2021

This is the second time for Ed coaching Dylan. At Valor High School in Highlands Ranch, Dylan led his team to the CHSAA Class 5A state championship in all four seasons, with state titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

“You absolutely have to know when to take coach’s hat off and be a dad,” says Ed. “Everyone is treated the same.”

Dylan McCaffrey couldn’t get his career off the ground at Michigan – playing briefly in 2018 before suffering a broken collarbone that shortened his season. “For whatever reason, sometimes things don’t work out,” says Ed.

Northern Colorado has chosen to not play games this spring in the Big Sky Conference. They will attempt to schedule scrimmages against other opponents.

“This spring will be crucial to see our roster,” says Ed as he begins his head coaching career after being hired in December of 2019.

Northern Colorado was 2-10 in 2019 prior to McCaffrey’s arrival. “Our goal is to win championships. If people aren’t laughing at the goals you set for yourself, then your goals aren’t high enough.”