Legacy girls wrestling embraces the sport being sanctioned in Colorado

BROOMFIELD/ADAMS COUNTIES, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been the same old story for years now.

“I have been on a boys team for practically forever,” said Cordey Mallo, Mountain Range senior.

Boys have ruled the sport of wrestling until now. In the state of Colorado, girls wrestling is finally a sanctioned varsity sport.

“It used to be like you got bullied for being on a boys team or playing a boys sport,” said Madison Farris, Horizon sophomore. “Now that it’s a sanctioned sport and it’s a girls sport too, you can say I am not playing a boys sport, I am playing my sport.”

Legacy girls wrestling is made up of five different schools (Mountain Range, Northglenn, Horizon, Thornton and Legacy) giving the girls the opportunity to put girls wrestling on the map.

“Coming from a place where you were kind of underestimated to going to a spot where everyone knows you can do this, it’s just a confidence booster, it’s a self-esteem booster, it makes you want to wrestle better,” said Emily Aguilar, Northglenn senior.

Since 2006, only 12 girls have been crowned champions in Colorado for wrestling. This season though, one will be crowned in 10 different weight classes. As far as Legacy goes, they have built a team where three girls are ranked in the top three in their weight classes.

“There is a lot of hard workers, and they want to show they have something to prove on the mat,” said Jeremy Cortez, Legacy head girls wrestling coach.

The girls state wrestling tournament will take place on Saturday, March 13.