Larry Walker set to join Baseball Hall of Fame, induction ceremony set for Wednesday

15 Apr 1999: Larry Walker #33 of the Colorado Rockies swings at the ball during the game against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Padres 6-4.

DENVER (KDVR) — One more sleepless night. The waiting game for Larry Walker is almost over as he is set to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

“Everything that I’m saying came from many sleepless nights when I’d wake up in the middle of night and jot on my phone at three in the morning,” said Walker as he dots the i’s and crosses the t’s on his Hall of Fame speech.

There wasn’t much on the field that bothered the 5-time All-Star and now first Colorado Rockies player to enter the Hall of Fame. “Stepping in a batter’s box for 50,000 people in the stands. There’s really not many nerves, you know, and if they are they don’t last very long,” said Walker.

Over 17 years, Walker gave opposing pitchers nightmares. Now 2,160 hits, and 383 homers later, he is the one struggling to get a good night’s rest.

“The past few weeks as we get closer and closer, there’s nights where I don’t go to sleep,” said Walker. “And when I do go to sleep, it’s not for very long because I’m waking up and it’s all going through my head. So, believe me, butterflies are here right now. And there’s a lot of them.”

Walker will join Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, and the late Marvin Miller as the class of 2020 members are inducted in Cooperstown, New York.