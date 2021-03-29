Jeff Wulbrun new University of Denver men’s basketball coach

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver has named former Stanford associate head coach Jeff Wulbrun as DU’s head men’s basketball coach. Wilburn is the 33rd head coach in program history.

“I am truly excited to join the Denver family,” Wulbrun said during an introductory virtual press conference Monday afternoon. “I believe the opportunity to promote such a prestigious academic institution with a great athletic history in one of America’s great cities is a special opportunity.”

Wulbrun replaces Rodney Billups, who led the Pioneers to 48-94 record in five seasons (2-19 in 2020-2021).

“Our goal is to be the most improved team in the country,” Wulbrun said.

Wulbrun will meet in person with the team next week, evaluate players in the transfer portal, and look to add international student-athletics to the squad. He will also work on hiring his staff. He said that recruiting Colorado prospects is important in building his program.

Wulbrun has three decades of coaching experience, including 21 years at college level. He recently completed his fifth season at Stanford, serving the first two as an assistant before being named the associate head coach of the program ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Prior to his five seasons at Stanford, Wulbrun spent four seasons at University of Alabama at Birmingham, served on staffs at Virginia Tech (2011-12), Illinois State (1993-97) and California (1986-93). Wulbrun has helped guide three different Division I programs to March Madness: California, Illinois State and UAB.