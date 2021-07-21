Team USA staffer sorry for COVID protocol-Nazi post

A commuter walks down stairs leading to a subway station before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TOKYO (AP) — The chiropractor for the American women’s wrestling team has apologized after comparing Olympic COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany in a social media post.

Rosie Gallegos-Main has been a chiropractor for women’s wrestling since 2009. She says in a letter to the USA Wrestling Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee she is sorry “for my poor judgment and my choice to share this message.”

The post was sent to her Instagram and Facebook accounts. It was flagged by both social media platforms for spreading misinformation.

The post said “We went from ‘Flattening the curve in 14 days’ to ‘Going door-to-door to see your papers’ … Gotta admit, I did N-A-Z-I that one coming.”