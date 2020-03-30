1  of  2
2020 Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 2021

A visitor wearing a face mask stands near the Olympic rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba district Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The Tokyo Olympics are probably going to happen, but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony rescheduled for July 23, 2021; closing ceremony on Aug. 8.

Last week, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach agreed to postpone the Games until 2021.

In a joint statement the IOC and Tokyo organizers said the rescheduling was “to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.” The announcement came barely a fortnight after the IOC had said there would be “no Plan B.”

