DENVER (KDVR) – While the world’s game is taking center stage in Qatar, you can still get in the action here in Colorado.

The 2022 World Cup marks the largest soccer event Colorado bettors can wager on since voters passed Proposition DD in 2019.

The moneyline is the most basic way to bet on any sport and the is most common in soccer. This results in a 3-way wager on the match’s final result: a win for either side or a draw after regulation time.

For a knockout or tournament match where a winner is required, like the later stages of the World Cup, the two-way moneyline is listed as a bet to “advance.”

Like all betting in the United States, if a plus sign comes in front of the line, it means for every $100 bet – you will win the number that comes after the “+”. For example, if the odds are listed at +120, if you bet $100, you will win $120 plus your original $100 bet ($220 total).

If you see a minus sign in front of the number, it’s the reverse: in order to win $100, you must bet the number shown after the minus “–“. For example, if the odds are -120, you would need to bet $120 to win $100.

And of course, you can bet any amount.

In addition, fans can bet on just about anything within a particular match — examples include the final score, total goals scored, first score, what player will record a goal, and the number of penalty cards each team will get.

Also, future winners of the tournament can be bet on.