Hometown Hero: Highlands Ranch native saves game for US Soccer

Empty seats are seen inside Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 14, 2020 (Alex Rose/FOX31)

Denver, CO (KDVR) – It didn’t feel like a fairy tail, but for Highlands Ranch’s Ethan Horvath, Sunday night was a storybook ending.

In front of a loud and sometimes unruly crowd in Denver, the United States men’s national team pulled off the upset beating Mexico 3-2 to win the inaugural Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Final.

“It’s just a whole bunch of emotions,” said backup goalie and Colorado native Ethan Horvath who was put into action when number one keeper Zach Steffen left due to injury in the second half. “If you are on the bench as a keeper, you don’t expect to come in the game.”

Hometown hero came up 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄.



Ethan Horvath was INCREDIBLE last night. 🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/v2IwRkIQYU — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 7, 2021

Horvath (25) secured 21 tickets for the hometown match. Little did they know the former Arapahoe High School star would shine under the lights at Empower Field at Mile High. “It’s kind of surreal,” Horvath said.

In the 124th minute holding a 3-2 lead, Horvath sprung to his right and stopped Mexico’s penalty kick, securing the win for the US.

“My mindset coming into the game was to keep it simple,” remembered Horvath who plays professionally in Belgium. “This is my hometown, it’s a special moment. I’m just speechless.”