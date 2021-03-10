AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A week has gone by since Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock dropped in on a Zoom call with Hinkley High School. Lock plus New Era Cap donated $10,000 to the Hinkley Thunderbirds football program.

“It’s a real game-changer, to be honest. We get to buy a lot of new equipment with that, and it really helps us emotionally too, it’s like a boost of morale.” said Allen Hernandez, Hinkley junior running back.

The boost was needed for a team that is trying to build something special.

“Just years ago, when I was a freshman, we went 0-10.” said Ty’Ren Draper, Hinkley senior running back. “We started building up, though, and started getting more people to come out, and now that we are getting this, it’s a lot.”

So far, the team has some new practice equipment, but they are patiently and gratefully waiting for things like new football helmets that the team desperately needs.

“They are thankful because of the helmets. We have some old helmets, I just pulled out 22 because they are too old,” said T.C. Newland, Hinkley head football coach. “It’s just an energy boost. I have 25 boys out here now, I’m a first-year head coach trying to build a new team, so this means a lot.”

The donation seemed to come at the perfect time because Hinkley will be able to use the helmets right away as the Thunderbirds will play in the spring because of the pandemic.

“I have been waiting all summer for this because we started in the summer thinking we would go in the fall, but they postponed it.” said Hernandez. “We are just ready to get out there.”

Hinkley will play a six-game regular season starting on March 20.