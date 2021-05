DENVER (STACKER) — With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast-approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Colorado using 247Sports.

There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from Colorado.

Wilson Clark (OC) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#29: Wilson Clark (OC)

– College: Northern Colorado

– National ranking: #2,621 (2 stars, 0.7831 rating)

– Position ranking: #35 (OC)

– Offers: Northern Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, South Dakota

Avery Shunneson (ILB) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#28: Avery Shunneson (ILB)

– College: Princeton

– National ranking: #2,436 (3 stars, 0.7982 rating)

– Position ranking: #118 (ILB)

– Offers: Princeton, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, San Diego

Trevyn Heil (OC) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#27: Trevyn Heil (OC)

– College: Nevada

– National ranking: #2,334 (3 stars, 0.8037 rating)

– Position ranking: #29 (OC)

– Offers: Nevada, Air Force, Northern Colorado, Yale

Zaire Jackson (CB) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#26: Zaire Jackson (CB)

– College: Wyoming

– National ranking: #2,214 (3 stars, 0.8086 rating)

– Position ranking: #199 (CB)

– Offers: Wyoming, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Colorado

Clay Nanke (WDE) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#25: Clay Nanke (WDE)

– College: Colorado State

– National ranking: #2,168 (3 stars, 0.8113 rating)

– Position ranking: #111 (WDE)

– Offers: Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Colorado

Anthony Tocchini (OC) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#24: Anthony Tocchini (OC)

– College: New Mexico State

– National ranking: #2,135 (3 stars, 0.8118 rating)

– Position ranking: #24 (OC)

– Offers: New Mexico State

Tanner Arkin (TE) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#23: Tanner Arkin (TE)

– College: Colorado State

– National ranking: #2,060 (3 stars, 0.8153 rating)

– Position ranking: #108 (TE)

– Offers: Colorado State, Pennsylvania, Wyoming

Mukendi Wa-Kalonji (WDE) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#22: Mukendi Wa-Kalonji (WDE)

– College: Colorado State

– National ranking: #2,008 (3 stars, 0.8173 rating)

– Position ranking: #102 (WDE)

– Offers: Colorado State, Nevada

Langston Williams (CB) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#21: Langston Williams (CB)

– College: Colorado State

– National ranking: #2,002 (3 stars, 0.8173 rating)

– Position ranking: #176 (CB)

– Offers: Colorado State, Army, Wyoming

Andrew Kulick (OLB) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#20: Andrew Kulick (OLB)

– College: Colorado State

– National ranking: #1,979 (3 stars, 0.8185 rating)

– Position ranking: #133 (OLB)

– Offers: Colorado State, Butler, San Diego

Gus Zilinskas (OC) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#19: Gus Zilinskas (OC)

– College: Rutgers

– National ranking: #1,903 (3 stars, 0.8214 rating)

– Position ranking: #22 (OC)

– Offers: Rutgers, Colorado State, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Idaho

Cord Kringlen (OT) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#18: Cord Kringlen (OT)

– College: Boise State

– National ranking: #1,777 (3 stars, 0.8261 rating)

– Position ranking: #148 (OT)

– Offers: Boise State, Fresno State, Harvard, New Mexico, Pennsylvania

Justin Michael (OT) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#17: Justin Michael (OT)

– College: Colorado State

– National ranking: #1,717 (3 stars, 0.8281 rating)

– Position ranking: #140 (OT)

– Offers: Colorado State, Dartmouth, Harvard, Hawaii, Kansas State

Seyi Oladipo (S) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#16: Seyi Oladipo (S)

– College: Boise State

– National ranking: #1,526 (3 stars, 0.8349 rating)

– Position ranking: #128 (S)

– Offers: Boise State, Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan

Luke McAllister (PRO) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#15: Luke McAllister (PRO)

– College: Colorado State

– National ranking: #1,442 (3 stars, 0.8376 rating)

– Position ranking: #50 (PRO)

– Offers: Colorado State

Ty Robinson (ATH) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#14: Ty Robinson (ATH)

– College: Colorado

– National ranking: #1,232 (3 stars, 0.8456 rating)

– Position ranking: #89 (ATH)

– Offers: Colorado, Kansas State, Nevada, Oregon State, UNLV

Kaden Dudley (ATH) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#13: Kaden Dudley (ATH)

– College: Boise State

– National ranking: #1,195 (3 stars, 0.8464 rating)

– Position ranking: #86 (ATH)

– Offers: Boise State, Colorado, Arizona, Colorado State, Kansas

Myles Purchase (CB) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#12: Myles Purchase (CB)

– College: Iowa State

– National ranking: #1,155 (3 stars, 0.8477 rating)

– Position ranking: #100 (CB)

– Offers: Iowa State, Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas

Braylen Nelson (OT) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#11: Braylen Nelson (OT)

– College: Fresno State

– National ranking: #1,143 (3 stars, 0.8484 rating)

– Position ranking: #98 (OT)

– Offers: Fresno State, Colorado, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, San Diego State

Beau Freyler (S) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#10: Beau Freyler (S)

– College: Iowa State

– National ranking: #1,005 (3 stars, 0.8532 rating)

– Position ranking: #80 (S)

– Offers: Iowa State, Air Force, Arizona, Army, Boston College

Al Ashford III (CB) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#9: Al Ashford III (CB)

– College: Wisconsin

– National ranking: #953 (3 stars, 0.8551 rating)

– Position ranking: #82 (CB)

– Offers: Wisconsin, Arizona, Army, Boise State, Colgate

Brayden Wood (DT) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

Brayden Wood (DT)

– College: Kansas State

– National ranking: #855 (3 stars, 0.8588 rating)

– Position ranking: #52 (DT)

– Offers: not available

Chase Penry (WR) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

Chase Penry (WR)

– College: Colorado

– National ranking: #852 (3 stars, 0.8592 rating)

– Position ranking: #126 (WR)

– Offers: Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard

Gunnar Helm (TE) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#6: Gunnar Helm (TE)

– College: Texas

– National ranking: #661 (3 stars, 0.8674 rating)

– Position ranking: #33 (TE)

– Offers: not available

Arden Walker (SDE) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

Arden Walker (SDE)

– College: Missouri

– National ranking: #592 (3 stars, 0.8709 rating)

– Position ranking: #36 (SDE)

– Offers: Missouri, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State

Erik Olsen (TE) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

Erik Olsen (TE)

– College: Colorado

– National ranking: #419 (3 stars, 0.885 rating)

– Position ranking: #17 (TE)

– Offers: Colorado, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, California

Sam Hart (TE) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#3: Sam Hart (TE)

– College: Ohio State

– National ranking: #391 (3 stars, 0.8871 rating)

– Position ranking: #16 (TE)

– Offers: Ohio State, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa

Trey Zuhn (OT) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

Trey Zuhn (OT)

– College: Texas A&M

– National ranking: #299 (4 stars, 0.9008 rating)

– Position ranking: #20 (OT)

– Offers: not available

Terrance Ferguson (TE) (Credit: 24/7Sports)

#1: Terrance Ferguson (TE)

– College: Oregon

– National ranking: #228 (4 stars, 0.9136 rating)

– Position ranking: #10 (TE)

– Offers: not available

