High school golfers thankful to be back on the links in Colorado

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – After five long months, high school sports are back in the state of Colorado. Back on July 25, CHSAA gave boys golf the green light to start on time this fall, and their first practice was Monday, August 3.

With plenty of excitement out on the course, there were still doubts the season would happen.

“Coach was telling me that CHSAA was having all of these meetings, and I was a little worried that we wouldn’t have a season. It was a little scary, but it all worked out in the end,” sophomore Lutheran High School golfer Jackson Lowe said.

Lutheran is the defending 3A State boys golf champions, so getting out on the golf course was a sense of normalcy even with COVID-19 still looming.

“I think I have been really looking forward to getting back to that sense of normal that we have all been missing, so it was really good to know CHSAA got the go ahead to be on schedule,” Lowe told FOX31’s Taylor Brooks.

For 5A Regis Jesuit and its seniors, a huge weight was lifted off their shoulders once the season was approved.

“It was such a relief, I figured my summer tournaments were going to be it especially being the last year playing for Regis, I love playing on this team and it was just the best feeling,” Regis senior Teddy Hummel said.

High school golf tournaments will get going on Thursday, August 6.