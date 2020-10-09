High school football returns to Colorado

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — High School Football returned to Colorado on Thursday.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) is allowing the first games to be played.

One of the first: Columbine v. Rock Canyon.

While the game looked very similar between the lines, COVID-19 precautions were definitely in place.

For example, players kept their distance on the sidelines. No marching bands performed at half-time.

Both sides had a decent amount of fans in the stands. Blue tape on the bleachers made sure parents were also keeping their distance.

Among those here: Carlos Cromwell, watching his son, who plays running back and middle-linebacker for Columbine.

“Excited — very excited,” he says, “that we have a chance to come out and watch them play.”

He has a message for his son:

“I told him to have fun! Football is a great sport and to have some fun with it,” Cromwell said.

Columbine defeated Rock Canyon.